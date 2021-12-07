The I-295 overpass bridge on Durham Road in Brunswick has been damaged and is closed to traffic, according to a social media post from Brunswick Police Department.

Motorists must seek an alternate route, police say.

The southbound side of I-295 is reduced to one lane at the Durham Road overpass because the bridge was struck by a piece of equipment on a trailer. There are no reports of injuries. Please be careful and patient. pic.twitter.com/BQvMKnWair — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) December 7, 2021

According to Maine Department of Transportation Spokesperson Paul Merrill, the overpass was struck by a piece of equipment on a truck that was traveling underneath the bridge.

“Three beams on the bridge were hit. Maine DOT crews are responding,” Merrill wrote in an email. “In past cases like this, a bridge maintenance engineer typically goes to inspect the bridge before traffic will be allowed to return to normal.”

According to a social media post by the Maine Department of Transportation, no injuries were reported. The southbound side of I-295 is reduced to one lane in the area due to the crash.

This story will be updated.

