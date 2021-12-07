Topsham police say a pedestrian was killed on Route 196 Tuesday morning near Ivanhoe Drive.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., where a 38-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was flown via helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she died of her injuries, police say.

Police say the woman was walking east on Route 196 with her six-year-old son when the driver of a 2006 Subaru Impreza that was also traveling east, crossed the centerline of the road and struck her from behind. The son was not struck by the vehicle and was not injured.

The driver, 35, was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved and announced their investigation into the incident at about 4 p.m.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call Officer Lucas Shirland at (207) 725-4337.

“All agencies involved in this tragic event wish to send their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan stated. “In respect for those family members that have not yet been notified, no names or further details regarding the victim will be released at this time.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: