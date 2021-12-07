Carla Ingerson 1951 – 2021 FREEPORT – Carla Ingerson, 70, passed unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2021, in Freeport. She had worked for Shaws in Freeport for the last 16 years, working her way up to evening manager. She really enjoyed all her customers and friends at Shaw’s. She will be missed by them all. She loved her cats and cooking and made a mean apple pie. Carla also loved her coffee. Carla did her praying on Sunday mornings at home with Life Church, Gorham Maine. Carla was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Arlene; her first husband Daniel Ingerson and long time boyfriend Donald Stilkey; brother-in-law David Ingerson; and mother-in-law Pat Ingerson. She leaves behind her brother Carl, sister Carlene; newphews, Adam, Nate, Ryan and his wife Angela; great nephews Hunter, Conner, Sawyer, Tanner and great nieces, Autumn and Zoey. She also leaves behind two stepchildren, Barbara Littlefield and her children and Dennis Ingerson and his children; a good friend Oscar; and her cats. She really loved her cats. She will be missed at Shaw’s; she always had a smile for all. There will be no services.

