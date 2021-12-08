Maine is reporting 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – the highest number of new cases reported in a single day – and eight additional deaths as the pandemic’s fall surge continues and a new variant looms.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 125,373 cases of COVID-19, and 1,356 deaths. The high numbers on Wednesday are likely to be partly a reflection of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention “catching up” from cases from previous days, as often there’s a lag in reporting cases from the weekend, when the agency does not report new numbers. For instance, Tuesday’s reported three-day total of about 325 cases per day was significantly lower than the daily numbers reported last week, when the Maine CDC was reporting about 800 to 900 cases per day.

Hospitalizations also continue to break records, with 367 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest data available, including 110 in intensive care and 59 on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, scientists are studying a new coronavirus variant, omicron, that may be more contagious than the delta variant, which is currently the most widespread in the United States. But it’s unknown whether omicron causes more- or less-severe cases, on average, than delta. So far, no omicron cases have been detected in Maine, but it has been detected in at least 19 states.

Early indications are that omicron might cause milder cases than the delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical officer, said in a media briefing Tuesday.

“It might be, and I underscore might be, less severe as shown by the ratio of hospitalizations per number of new cases,” Fauci said.

Scientists are also examining the effectiveness of the current vaccines against the omicron variant. All people ages 18 and older are recommended to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are at least six months removed from their last shot.

To meet increasing demand, especially for booster shots, the Mills administration has opened a new COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory, 170 Western Avenue. The clinic, operated by the Maine CDC, Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Maine National Guard, is offering free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 5 and older.

“Vaccination remains the best and most effective ways to protect your health and that of your loved ones,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “I encourage all Maine people to take advantage of this new drop in clinic in Augusta, which will be open after typical work hours, to get their free vaccine today.”

The clinic will initially be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The clinic is expected to be open through at least the end of 2021, although hours and days that it is open may vary in the coming weeks.

