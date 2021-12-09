Becky Foley, the superintendent of Regional School Unit 5, will be retiring at the end of this school year, according to a community letter from the district’s chairperson Michelle Ritcheson.

“Dr. Foley’s unwavering commitment to every student in this district can be seen in her constant efforts to move our educational system forward in a thoughtful and equitable way,” Ritcheson wrote. “While she always looks to reliable data to help inform her, she is equally receptive to considering the human aspects of each decision. Her ability to collaborate with her colleagues and stakeholders, as well as consistently seeking feedback, make her a model of what a passionate educational leader looks like.”

Regional School Unit 5 covers Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

Foley, a Texas native, first joined the district in 2016, succeeding Ed McDonough, The Times Record reported. Prior to taking on the role at RSU 5, Foley served as the chief academic officer for Portland Public Schools.

The board will inform the community as the hiring process goes forward, Ritcheson said.

