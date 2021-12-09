Edgecomb Community Church will celebrate the winter solstice from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, by walking a special evergreen spiral labyrinth to be created especially for this event.

The spiral labyrinth will be made with fragrant evergreen branches and lighted with candles. The path will be in the lower parking area next to the side entrance of the Edgecomb Community Church building. Parking for the evening will be at the upper parking lot located to the left of the front of the church building. Please look for the entrance signs to walk to the evergreen labyrinth

Hot cocoa will be available.

In case of inclement weather, see the church’s Facebook page for cancelation notice.

Edgecomb Community Church is located at 15 Cross Point Road. For further information, contact the church at [email protected] or call the office at (207) 882-4060. The event is free to all.

Due to the darkness and the season of year, The Labyrinth in the Field will not be available to walk that evening.

