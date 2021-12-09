Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday in Topsham as Margaret Reid, 38, of Corte Madera, California.

Police say Reid was walking eastbound with her six-year-old son on Route 196 on Dec. 7 at around 10:24 a.m. when she was struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Impreza driven by Jorge A. Rodriguez-Ramos, 35, of Brunswick.

Rodriguez-Ramos’ car was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and passed through the westbound lane, striking Reid on the far-left side of the roadway, according to police.

Police say they believe Rodriguez-Ramos fell asleep while driving home from work.

Reid was flown via helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she died of her injuries, police say.

Reid’s son was not injured.

Rodriguez-Ramos was treated and released from Maine Medical Center in Portland on the day of the crash.

Police say Reid and her family had been visiting with relatives in Topsham, and her family has since returned to California.

“All agencies involved in this tragic event again offer their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Margaret Reid,” Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan stated. “We would also like to take a moment to thank those who stopped to offer assistance to Mrs. Reid and her son.”

Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the incident for review of any possible criminal charges.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: