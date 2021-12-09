NEW HIRES

Rinck Advertising recently announced eight new hires.

Libby Belanger was hired as a project coordinator for Rinck’s healthcare and public health accounts. Belanger, of Norway, was previously a marketing and event coordinator at Kardex Remstar.

Adrian Bouthot has been hired as a project manager for Rinck’s Unilever International clients and others. He formerly held marketing and sales management roles with Grove Collaborative in Maine and Match MG in Colorado. He lives in Brunswick.

Riley Counihan was hired as a digital media coordinator. She was previously a social media assistant at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Dane Johnson has been hired as web developer. Johnson, of Bangor, was previously an application developer intern for Husson.

Anna McDermott has been hired as public relations manager with a focus on integrated public relations, influencer outreach, and content marketing. She was previously a content creator with Marshall Communications.

Jordan Noeding was hired as a digital project planner. She formerly worked as a UX/UI software designer for Mitrend in Massachusetts. She lives in Norway.

Andrea Savignano returns to Rinck as studio project manager. Savignano, of Greenwood, supports the public relations, influencer marketing and content studio team. She previously worked for Hebron Academy as marketing and communications manager.

Lauren Selwood, of Wells, was hired as a content producer. Formerly, she held marketing and sales roles for Benjamin Walk and Dream Local and an internship at Rinck.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires.

Dylan Atchley, M.D., has joined MMP Internal Medicine in Scarborough. Dr. Atchley was a primary care, internal medicine resident at New York University and he completed his medical degree at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

Jaidip Chakravartti, M.D., has joined MMP MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough. Dr. Chakravartti is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.

Kunal Tandon, M.D., has joined MMP MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine.

Alice-Lee Vestner, M.D., FAPA, has joined MaineHealth – Geriatric Psychiatry. Prior to MaineHealth, Dr. Vestner practiced at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center, Providence, Rhode Island.

Nellie Wood, M.D., has joined MMP – Internal Medicine. She will practice as a hospitalist at Maine Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Maine Community Bank announced the addition of Susan Mellon as executive vice president, customer experience and market expansion. Mellon, of Scarborough, brings 25 years of progressive experience, including her recent tenure as executive vice president of Bangor Savings Bank. She previously served at Key Bank.

HealthReach Community Health Centers has hired Edward Molleo as director of communications & outreach. Molleo previously served as public health volunteer manager with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention under contract with the AdCare Educational Institute of Maine. He spent his last two years with Maine CDC in emergency response.

Spinnaker Trust welcomes back two employees, Kelly O’Connell and Molly Foley.

O’Connell was named director of account administration at Spinnaker. She took her first job with Spinnaker as a trust and tax assistant in 2008. Most recently, she worked with Baker Newman Noyes as a tax supervising senior in private client services.

Foley was named tax services administrator at the firm. She joined Spinnaker as a trust administrative/compliance assistant in 2008. Molly rejoined the Spinnaker team after a 10-year hiatus to open and run a second bakery with her husband in downtown Portland.

Drummond Woodsum Strategic Consulting has added Ben Gilman to its government relations and campaigns practice. Prior to joining Drummond Woodsum, Gilman served as general counsel and senior government relations specialist for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. He also served as director of government affairs with both the Maine Energy Marketers Association and Associated Builders and Contractors.

PROMOTIONS

Cornell Stinson was named director of development at Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

Stinson brings more than 20 years of fundraising and donor relations experience to the new position at MBH. Most recently, he served as campaign manager and strategic gifts officer and interim director of development at MBH, where he managed the $7.35 million capital campaign for the new 28,000-square-foot Glickman Lauder Center of Excellence in Autism and Developmental Disorders in Portland, which opened in August 2021.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Robert J. Keach, co-chair of Bernstein Shur’s business restructuring and insolvency practice group, was recognized by the American Bankruptcy Institute with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. A member of the ABI since 1985, Keach is former president and co-chair of its commission to study the reform of Chapter 11. He published articles on bankruptcy and creditors’ rights.

GENERAL

Herrick & Salsbury, Inc. has opened a new location on Mount Desert Island. The land surveying and land use consulting business is officially opening its doors at a second location in Northeast Harbor.

