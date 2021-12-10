WINDHAM — Brylee Bishop knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to scoring 27 points, lifting Gorham to a 66-47 win over Windham in a Class AA girls’ basketball season opener Friday night.
Anna Nelson and Vanessa Walker each added nine points for Gorham, which made nine 3-pointers.
Sarah Talon led Windham with 22 points.
SCARBOROUGH 57, SANFORD 37: Lindsay Fiorillo and Caroline Hartley led the Red Storm with 17 points apiece in a win over the Spartans at Sanford.
Elisabeth LeFebvre added 10 points and Ellie Rumelhart had eight.
Riley Hebler and Tori Parker each scored 12 points for Sanford. Julissa McBarron chipped in with 10.
YARMOUTH 47, YORK 42: Nori Schneider and Ava Seeley each scored 11 points, and the Clippers used a 12-7 edge in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats in York.
Emily Rainforth paced York with 19 points and added five steals. McKayla Kortes pulled down eight rebounds.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 82, ST. DOMINIC 23: Charlotte Harper-Cunningham scored 15 points and Graca Bila added 14 as the Panthers cruised past the Saints in Yarmouth.
Madilyn Onorato and Angel Huntsman each chipped in with 11 points. NYA led 22-3 after one quarter and 45-10 at halftime.
Jessie Zimmerman scored 16 points for St. Dom’s.
This roundup will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Omicron could become dominant in some European countries by next week
-
Nation & World
New York’s COVID surge is back – and so is its mask mandate
-
Cops & Courts
Police search for suspect in Falmouth bank robbery
-
Politics
Jared Golden tells Democrats to favor workers, not millionaires in revised relief bill
-
Nation & World
Virus rules return in U.K., with Johnson under fire over 2020 Christmas parties
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.