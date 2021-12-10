WINDHAM — Brylee Bishop knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to scoring 27 points, lifting Gorham to a 66-47 win over Windham in a Class AA girls’ basketball season opener Friday night.

Anna Nelson and Vanessa Walker each added nine points for Gorham, which made nine 3-pointers.

Sarah Talon led Windham with 22 points.

SCARBOROUGH 57, SANFORD 37: Lindsay Fiorillo and Caroline Hartley led the Red Storm with 17 points apiece in a win over the Spartans at Sanford.

Elisabeth LeFebvre added 10 points and Ellie Rumelhart had eight.

Riley Hebler and Tori Parker each scored 12 points for Sanford. Julissa McBarron chipped in with 10.

YARMOUTH 47, YORK 42: Nori Schneider and Ava Seeley each scored 11 points, and the Clippers used a 12-7 edge in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats in York.

Emily Rainforth paced York with 19 points and added five steals. McKayla Kortes pulled down eight rebounds.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 82, ST. DOMINIC 23: Charlotte Harper-Cunningham scored 15 points and Graca Bila added 14 as the Panthers cruised past the Saints in Yarmouth.

Madilyn Onorato and Angel Huntsman each chipped in with 11 points. NYA led 22-3 after one quarter and 45-10 at halftime.

Jessie Zimmerman scored 16 points for St. Dom’s.

This roundup will be updated.