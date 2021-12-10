Bravo for the inspiring Bill Nemitz column on Maine COP26 contributor Susana Hancock (Nov. 21).

The U.S. could lead the world to a sustainable future, and Maine lawmakers are critical to this effort. With EU and UK carbon tariffs starting to hit U.S. products in 2023, economic pressure to join every other developed nation and price carbon is increasing. Leaders from both the left and right are beginning to put physics before politics and support industrial carbon pricing with cash-back dividends to every household.

Carbon fee and dividend has been shown to be a most effective and equitable climate policy, endorsed by 3,600-plus U.S. economists and thousands of business and community leaders, including 28 Maine towns, while the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report describes it as a “necessary condition” for successful climate strategy.

Carbon dividends, financed by the fossil fuel industry, would exceed cost increases and protect working Americans. Even if skittish lawmakers exempt vehicular gas for political reasons, emission reductions are barely affected because most of our carbon footprint is embedded in products and services. Canadian and European carbon dividends have been shown to protect their citizens from cost increases and inflation.

Maine has a long history of courageous, moderate leadership. At this critical moment, please contact Sen. Angus King and ask him to champion carbon dividends. In so doing, he would secure a legacy unrivaled in Maine’s rich history.

Peter Dugas

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: