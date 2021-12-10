The late Sen. Bob Dole, Republican of Kansas, was not only a supporter of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, but also – in 1979 – expressed his support for direct elections:
“Were we to switch to a system of direct election, I think we would see a resulting change in the nature of campaigning. While urban areas will still be important campaigning centers, there will be a new emphasis given to smaller states. Candidates will soon realize that all votes are important, and votes from small states carry the same import as votes from large states. That to me is one of the major attractions of direct election. Each vote carries equal importance.”
Presidential election history since 1979 has dramatically underscored the fatal flaws of the current convoluted approach to electing the president.
Lori Calderone
Dover-Foxcroft
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Late goal by Matt Grzelcyk lifts Bruins to 3-2 win over Oilers
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Wilbur Sayward Carter
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Wilbur Sayward Carter
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sarah Louise (Kuntz) Teague
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Edward L. Allen Jr.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.