Maine reported a record high 2,148 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, shattering the previous one-day pandemic record set the day before. There were eight additional deaths.

The state has been dealing with a backlog of cases after a flood of tests that state workers have been unable to process within 24 hours. The previous record daily report – on Thursday – was 1,460 new cases. Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, has described current pandemic conditions as among the worst in the entire pandemic that began in March, 2020.

“In the next several days, if not the next several weeks, things will continue to get worse,” Shah said on Thursday during the “Maine Calling” radio show. “That puts a very real strain on people and their families, to say nothing of health care workers.”

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 962.4 on Friday, another pandemic high mark, compared to 643 a week ago and 555.3 a month ago.

Cases are being driven by pockets of unvaccinated people who are spreading the virus and are filling Maine’s hospitals. To help Maine Medical Center in Portland, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday agreed to send a surge response team of 14 out-of-state clinicians who will arrive as soon as this weekend and stay through Dec. 23. A separate request on behalf of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for federal assistance is pending.

Gov. Janet Mills has also activated the Maine National Guard, with up to 75 members of the Guard helping statewide in non-clinical roles, such as at monoclonal antibody clinics and at nursing homes. Mills said on Wednesday that this will help alleviate bottlenecks and free up health care workers to focus on COVID-19 patients. Hospitals across the state have also announced delays in elective surgeries – such as knee and hip replacements – to maintain capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 935,056 people getting their final shot, or 69.6 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. But there are wide disparities among counties, with the highest-vaccinated county, Cumberland County, logging a vaccination rate of 79.7 percent, while four rural counties – Oxford, Piscataquis, Franklin and Somerset counties – reporting vaccination rates of less than 60 percent.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 128,981 cases of COVID-19, and 1,365 deaths.

