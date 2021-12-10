Things are looking up for a mother of four in Cumberland County. And she hopes her family won’t need any help during the holidays next year.
But she’s still digging out financially. And she is grateful to receive help from the Press Herald Toy Fund.
Her children range in ages from 6 months to 6 years. Her husband is a recent immigrant waiting for permission to work and help support the family.
“I have been behind for quite some time (and) have been in and out of abuse relationships,” she wrote in a letter to the toy fund..
“But now I am happily married and on the right track of getting my life together. I work part time and go to school so I can one day not have to write this letter.
“My husband is unable to work as he goes through the immigration process, which has slowed down because of COVID,” she wrote. “We try to be there for our kids in every way. I would be very appreciative of the fund giving gifts to our children. They are very deserving.
“Thank you.”
Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Irene Mulkern $100
Every child should have a toy at Christmas! Rene & Elaine Cote $50
Merry Christmas! Everest, Mackenzie and Cameron Freeman! $100
In honor of Skyrocket $100
Harper, Ava, Will Brayden $50
Guy & Carole Mainella $50
In memory of Bill and Bill $100
First Congregational Church, Scarborough $500
Stacy Calderwood & Scott Dinsmore $500
In loving memory of our parents and all of our four-legged friends, from the Ashworths $100
In memory of Dr. Lloyd R. Goodwin $30
Anonymous $200
In memory of Joseph Chaisson, who always gave to the fund, from Nola Chaisson $30
Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season! The Portland Longshoremen’s Benevolent Society – ILA Local 861 $250
In memory of Marie $150
Anonymous $150
In memory of my Mother and Father. #1 of the 12C’s. $120
In memory of Stephen A. and Robert F. King from your mother and wife $40
Brayden and Owen Bishop $100
Anonymous $100
Don & Lynn Johnson $200
Alison Skoczenski $100
Anonymous $200
In memory of Stan & Ruth Blake, Janet Blake and Bonnie Kam, from Linda Blake Cooper $50
Thank you for a terrific 2021, from Robert Libby, EA $100
To honor our Forecaster Friends, from Beth & Bob Libby $50
John Kelly and Cath O’Connor $100
John and Dina $50
In memory of Shirley Grange $100
In honor of our three grandchildren – Henry, Finley, and the new arrival Olivia Atwood $75
Merry Christmas! Kathleen Wilson $100
Marsh Agency $500
Dr. Chris & Carson Lutes $50
Joyful Holidays! Judy & David Kelly $300
Merry Christmas Children! The Micoleau family $100
In memory of Paul Sferes, from his wife, $500
Michael & Connie Beck $200
Sandra Johnson $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $98,309
