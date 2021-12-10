Things are looking up for a mother of four in Cumberland County. And she hopes her family won’t need any help during the holidays next year.

But she’s still digging out financially. And she is grateful to receive help from the Press Herald Toy Fund.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

Her children range in ages from 6 months to 6 years. Her husband is a recent immigrant waiting for permission to work and help support the family.

“I have been behind for quite some time (and) have been in and out of abuse relationships,” she wrote in a letter to the toy fund..

“But now I am happily married and on the right track of getting my life together. I work part time and go to school so I can one day not have to write this letter.

“My husband is unable to work as he goes through the immigration process, which has slowed down because of COVID,” she wrote. “We try to be there for our kids in every way. I would be very appreciative of the fund giving gifts to our children. They are very deserving.

“Thank you.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Irene Mulkern $100

Every child should have a toy at Christmas! Rene & Elaine Cote $50

Merry Christmas! Everest, Mackenzie and Cameron Freeman! $100

In honor of Skyrocket $100

Harper, Ava, Will Brayden $50

Guy & Carole Mainella $50

In memory of Bill and Bill $100

First Congregational Church, Scarborough $500

Stacy Calderwood & Scott Dinsmore $500

In loving memory of our parents and all of our four-legged friends, from the Ashworths $100

In memory of Dr. Lloyd R. Goodwin $30

Anonymous $200

In memory of Joseph Chaisson, who always gave to the fund, from Nola Chaisson $30

Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season! The Portland Longshoremen’s Benevolent Society – ILA Local 861 $250

In memory of Marie $150

Anonymous $150

In memory of my Mother and Father. #1 of the 12C’s. $120

In memory of Stephen A. and Robert F. King from your mother and wife $40

Brayden and Owen Bishop $100

Anonymous $100

Don & Lynn Johnson $200

Alison Skoczenski $100

Anonymous $200

In memory of Stan & Ruth Blake, Janet Blake and Bonnie Kam, from Linda Blake Cooper $50

Thank you for a terrific 2021, from Robert Libby, EA $100

To honor our Forecaster Friends, from Beth & Bob Libby $50

John Kelly and Cath O’Connor $100

John and Dina $50

In memory of Shirley Grange $100

In honor of our three grandchildren – Henry, Finley, and the new arrival Olivia Atwood $75

Merry Christmas! Kathleen Wilson $100

Marsh Agency $500

Dr. Chris & Carson Lutes $50

Joyful Holidays! Judy & David Kelly $300

Merry Christmas Children! The Micoleau family $100

In memory of Paul Sferes, from his wife, $500

Michael & Connie Beck $200

Sandra Johnson $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $98,309

