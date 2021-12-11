Lily Johnson, Cheverus sophomore midfielder: Johnson was often the catalyst for the Stags’ Class A state championship success with her ability to transition the ball and control the field. She was very hard to beat defensively. On offense, she scored 13 goals with 13 assists.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus freshman forward: Johnson, Lily’s sister, played like anything but a first-year player for the Class A state champions. She exhibited tremendous athleticism and skill and was dangerous in the open field. She scored 28 goals with nine assists.

Lanie LeBlanc, Skowhegan sophomore midfield/back: On a very young team, LeBlanc stood out. Playing either back or midfield, she is an exceptionally skilled player. She could play anywhere on the field and often did, even moving up to the forward line when needed. LeBlanc had 15 goals and 29 assists.

Eve Martineau, Leavitt senior center midfielder: Martineau was the key figure on the Class B state championship team, leading the charge through the playoffs. She excelled in all areas of the field and controlled the tempo. This season she was more involved with the offense, scoring 10 goals with five assists. Next year, she will play at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Samantha McGrath, Kennebunk senior center midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, McGrath scored 17 goals and six assists to help the Rams advance to the Class A South quarterfinals. In her career, she had 24 goals, 17 assists and two defensive saves. She’ll play next at St. Michael’s College.

Jill McSorley, Biddeford senior midfielder: McSorley combined great skill with game sense to be the catalyst in the Tigers’ transition game. She was a tough defender who had a knack for finding open teammates. She scored eight goals and 14 assists this year, and had 17 goals and 23 assists in her career. She will next play at Assumption College.

Gracie Moore, Mt. Desert Island senior center forward: Moore set a school record with 40 goals this season in helping the Trojans to the Class C state title game. She also had 14 assists. She excels at every facet of the game and possesses a competitive nature that always pushed her forward. Moore will next play at Bentley University.

Maddie Perkins, Winthrop senior left inner: Perkins capped a phenomenal senior season by scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the Class C state championship game. This season she had 33 goals and 22 assists, both school records. She also has school records for career goals (81) and assists (41). She hasn’t decided on a college yet.

Madison Shorey, Belfast senior goalie: A Miss Maine finalist, Shorey played a big role in helping the Lions advance to the Class B North semifinals. She had seven shutouts with a 0.81 goals-against average. For her career, she had 15 shutouts and a 0.54 goals-against average. She will next play at Converse University in South Carolina.

Taylor Tory, Cheverus junior forward: Tory set a school record with 36 goals on the season, many coming at big moments for the Class A state champions. She exhibited an uncanny ability to get her stick on the ball in tight quarters during a scrum in front of the net. Tory possessed a powerful drive. She also had seven assists.

Sage Works, York senior back: Another Miss Maine finalist, Works was a four-year starter and helped them advance to two Class B state championship games. Though a defensive player, she possessed a very hard shot and was involved with the offense on penalty corners, scoring 12 goals and eight assists. For her career, she scored 25 goals and 13 assists. She has yet to decide on a college.

Wanda Ward-MacLean, Leavitt: When the Hornets were stricken with COVID-19 cases that shortened the lineup early in the season, Ward-MacLean responded. She changed the team’s set-up, moved some players around and inserted some freshmen into the lineup. The result? A Class B state championship, the school’s fourth overall. “We just tried to complement what we knew we had and moved kids around a bit to make everything work,” said Ward-MacLean, in her 38th year at Leavitt.

