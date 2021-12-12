Charming residence with c. 1930 details is attached to a 2,400± commercial space that is currently arranged as a medical office

Hardwood floors throughout, including third floor bonus area that could be an additional bedroom suite

Downtown Kennebunk location on Route 1; beaches just a quick drive away

Open House on Sunday, Dec. 12 — from noon to 2 p.m. More information at 26BarnardLane.com

Sitting in the heart of Kennebunk and the Route 1 shopping district, this circa 1933 home sits on a nearly one-acre lot that includes an attached commercial space.

The residence is bright and airy, with hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace. On the first floor, double French doors between the dining room and living room, living room and foyer, create a welcoming flow. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, cherrywood cabinets and an island with bar seating.

All four bedrooms are upstairs, with a bonus space on the third floor that includes a full bath, opening possibilities for a second primary suite, rec room or guest quarters. On the second floor, the first primary ensuite and three bedrooms are at opposite sides of a “good morning” staircase, a layout ideal for privacy.

Attached to the home and accessible through the foyer is a single level, 2,400 SF± commercial space with many options for transformation, including apartments with town approval. It is currently arranged as a medical office, with a reception/waiting room, eight exam rooms, a half bath and plenty of parking.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to own a well-kept home and commercial office building, with easy access to the town’s amenities. Explore the open house Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

View floor plans, video tour, virtual tour and more at 26BarnardLane.com

26 Barnard Ln. is listed by Tara Baker and Gail Arnold of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Contact Tara: 207-590-2325; [email protected], contact Gail: 207-468-9400; [email protected]

