FALMOUTH – John Fenderson Sr., 81, of Falmouth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 4, 2021.

John was born in Calais on July 5, 1940 to Frank and Viola Fenderson. He graduated from Calais High School in 1959 and spent the next four years in the United States Air Force before meeting the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Shirley Fenderson.

Together they raised four children and enjoyed their seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. John was happiest when surrounded by family.

John worked as an industrial mechanic, retiring from Nissen’s Bakery in 2001. He then spent most of his time traveling the country with Shirley on bus trips, visiting family, babysitting his grandchildren or tinkering in the garage. He had a strong work ethic and was known for being able to fix just about anything. He always had a good joke or pun and loved playing tricks on his kids, enjoying making others laugh.

Above all else, he was a dedicated, supportive and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him and he meant everything to his family. He was full of life and love and will be missed beyond words.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children John Fenderson Jr. and his wife Tina, Carole Fenderson, Steve Fenderson and his wife Sandra, and Sheila Hospidales; seven grandchildren, Melissa Googins and her husband Jarrod, Sawyer Fenderson, Casey Anderson, Cole Anderson, Liam Hospidales, Conall Hospidales, Isabelle Fenderson; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Googins; sisters Barbara Dalvet and Jane Eakins and her husband Don, brother, Philip and his partner Joann, brother-in-law, Jerry; as well as many nieces, nephews; and extended family members; and his beloved dog, Oreo.

John is preceded by his parents Frank and Viola Fenderson; sister, Norma Alcantera; parents-in-law Irving and Mildred Crockett; and brother-in-law, Eurgene Crockett, who he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. May 6, 2022 in Walnut Hill Cemetery in North Yarmouth.

Services entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

The Salvation Army or your local food bank.

