Marie (Huston) Kane crossed over on Dec. 6, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Portland to Martin and Mary (Wallace) Huston on Dec. 31, 1933, she was raised in the Libbytown and Stroudwater neighborhoods of Portland along with her four younger siblings.

Growing up, Kathie and her brothers and sister played on the Fore River in their home-made boats, catching fish, swimming on Sandy Beach, playing baseball and riding bikes to catch alewives at the Stroudwater falls.

Kathie attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1951. In 1954, she graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing, and worked at Mercy Hospital for many years before getting married and raising her children.

In 1962, she married James Kane Jr. and settled in Gorham for the next 56 years, where they raised four sons, Stephen, Christopher, David and Gregory. When the boys were all in school, Kathie went back to work part-time at Mercy Hospital working nights in pediatrics, her specialty.

Living in Gorham, Kathie not only raised her own sons, but countless others (along with a few other special mothers on the street), among them the neighborhood kids, her sons’ friends, and many others who happened to be with the gang of kids that came through the door. If you were in her presence, you could be guaranteed a meal, an attentive ear, advice, as well as a possible scolding on occasion. Having the only pool in the neighborhood, she taught hundreds of kids to swim. “You can’t swim in the deep end until you can complete 16 laps in the low end without stopping or touching bottom.”

When not at home, Kathie and Jim could usually be found at sports fields, in bowling leagues, polka and contra dances, or playing Bingo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathie was predeceased by her siblings John, William, Maureen, and Frank; a goddaughter and niece, Deanna; and her Shih Tzu, Kaci.

She is survived by her sons Steve (Diane), Chris (Stacey), David (Pam) and Greg; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jeni (John), Riley and Aubree; Kiana (Brian), Charlotte and Mason; Kirsten (Andy), Anthony and Grace Kathryn; Devan, Braeden, Drew, Brogan; an honorary daughter, Rebecca (Shaun) and their son Ronin; all of whom she loved dearly and was actively involved in their lives; as well as multiple nieces, nephews; cousins; and extended relatives.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gorham Fire and Rescue, Maine Medical Center, and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Visitation will be held at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., South Windham on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service starting at 6 p.m. Kathryn will be interred at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, for anyone who would like to pay their respects. To express condolences or to participate in Kathie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Gorham Fire and Rescue, St. Anne’s Church in Gorham, the Gosnell House in Scarborough, or the charity of your choice.

