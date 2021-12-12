WAYNE – Lincoln Filene Ladd, 95, died peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 2, 2021, at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Lincoln was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to loving parents George E. Ladd Jr., and Helen Filene Ladd. He was one of three sons, including his older brother, George E. Ladd III and younger brother, Robert M. Ladd.

After attending Brown University for a semester, Lincoln enlisted in the Navy during World War II. His excellent depth perception both saved his life and made him the perfect person to be Fire Controlman for his LSM 201 ship. After the war, Lincoln returned to Brown University with his elder brother George, graduating in 1949. He matriculated to the University of Virginia, where he enjoyed having tea with William Faulkner, and received a M.A. in 1955. Lincoln moved to North Carolina to teach in the English Department at North Carolina State University. He enrolled at Duke University to pursue a doctorate. Lincoln taught English at Duke and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

In 1976 Lincoln became the inaugural Chair of the English and Foreign Languages Department at Maranacook Community High School in Readfield, where he happily taught until retirement in 1987. He made lasting friendships with colleagues and former students. After retirement, Lincoln remained an avid reader, scholar and teacher. He taught at the University of Maine Farmington where he was awarded an honorary Ph.D. He also taught at the Senior Colleges of Augusta and Lewiston, Maine into his early 90s. Lincoln lectured on authors as diverse as Dante, Faulkner, and Austen.

Lincoln began visiting Wayne as an infant; he officially became a year-round resident in 1976. As always, Lincoln was generous with his time, wisdom, and talents. He served on the boards of the Ladd Recreation Center, the Cary Memorial Library, Bates College, Maine Public Broadcasting, Kennebec Land Trust Advisory Board, Opportunity Farm, and the Maine Humanities Council. Lincoln served on the board of the Helen and George Ladd Charitable Corporation and the Lincoln and Therese Filene Foundation for many years, often serving as president. Lincoln was an engaged member of the Wayne Community Church where he served on the Staff-Parish Relations Committee and often participated in church services. A teacher at heart, Lincoln read from multiple versions of the Bible while serving as liturgist so he could compare texts. Lincoln also enjoyed the many activities afforded by the area. He enjoyed golfing, reading for his two book clubs, attending concerts and plays in Monmouth and Portland, and spending summers with his family at Camp Ladd. Lincoln eventually became a Wayne elder and was honored in many ways: he proudly marched in the annual Wayne Memorial Day Parade and was briefly the oldest Wayne resident and holder of Wayne’s Gold Cane. He was highlighted by the Wayne Aging at Home chapter in a 2021 ceremony celebrating Wayne’s nonagenarian citizens.

Lincoln was known for his intellectual curiosity, love of reading, golf and photography, mischievous sense of humor, kind heart, generous spirit, integrity, honesty, and charm. He had a penchant for looking out for the most vulnerable members of the community and adopting homeless animals. Lincoln made a conscious effort to look for at least one good characteristic in each person he met, especially those others found unlikable. He was deeply humane in all aspects of his life.

Lincoln is survived by Gloria Williams Ladd, his loving wife and partner of 42 years. He was predeceased by his son, Lincoln F. Ladd Jr. Lincoln is survived by his children John D. Ladd (Teresa), Sarah F. Ladd (Gary), Gillian L. Lautenbach (Ebbing), and Sharon L. Washington (Kenny), stepdaughter, Paige Moody (Brad); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Hospice House for their excellent care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Date to be announced by the family.

We invite the community to join our family in honoring Lincoln’s legacy by taking care of each other, especially the most vulnerable.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Maine Public, http://www.mainepublic.org/donate-to-maine-public, or to the

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330, http://www.pethavenlane.org/donate/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous