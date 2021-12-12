SCARBOROUGH – Louis “Lou” Joseph Pomerleau, 85, of Scarborough, passed away on Monday Dec. 6, 2021 of natural causes in his home of 52 years, surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Oct. 26, 1936, a son of Louise (Rousseau) and Louis J. Pomerleau, Sr.Lou was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters Barbara and Rita of Lawrence, Mass.He is survived by his loving wife, Marie A. Pomerleau; son, Louis Pomerleau III, wife Nina Vojdani; and granddaughter Mona Pomerleau. He is also survived by his two nephews, Eric and Keith Harford, niece, Tracy Hartford; along with three great-nieces, nephew and cousins.Lou loved swimming, billiards, surfing, scuba diving, playing chess and riding his trike. He worked as a lifeguard in his late teens then went into truck driving in his early 20s. He also worked 20 years as a maintenance technician which was mostly at General Electric. As a child, he loved to climb, ride his bicycle, fishing and of course swimming. Lou really loved his cars. Customizing his ’55 Oldsmobile, ’63 Corvette and ’65 El Camino brought joy to a young man in the ’50s and ’60s. Dad could “wheel” a car!Moving to Maine in 1965 he met Marie in 1968. They immediately fell in love and settled down to be married in 1969. Lou was greeted with love by Marie’s family and brought fatherly love to her sister’s children, Richielle, Monique, Eric, Ty and Julie. As well as their grandchildren Cheyanne, Ciara, Dio and Elizabeth. He bonded with everyone in their family to make countless memories for over 50 years.Many family trips in his custom 1970 Ford van all over New England. He purchased a 1975 Rupp Centaur Trike along with a close family friend. They both rode them for many years bringing their kids Louis and Heidi all over the Tri-State area. Louis and Heidi now own the trikes and will forever. ~Rupp Rupp and away!!!Lou had a natural talent for swimming and billiards. He won multiple medals as a teen competing at the YMCA. He swam a mile every weekday morning at the South Portland Pool for over 10 years. Lou’s billiards skills were incredible. He could have easily gone “Pro”.He was the “Coolest Dad” a kid could have. Mom and I love you very much! You will be in our hearts for eternally. May your sole bless the ones that you love. Ride In Peace. ~Till we role again!Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories of Louis or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, ME 04102.

