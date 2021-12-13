The Press Herald’s editorial regarding the passing of Sen. Bob Dole highlights just how much today’s Republican Party has drifted off from putting the common good of our country over party.

The only important legislation that will stand the test of time is that which is forged through the spirit of bipartisanship. Senators like Dole knew this. As the editorial points out, Dole worked with Democrats Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Ted Kennedy to help reform Social Security and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act. Both of these pieces of legislation have survived the ever-changing control of Congress because they had support from members of both parties.

Today, both parties are like warring tribes. There is hardly any attempt to try to work together. God-forbid, a member of the Republican party supports any Democratic legislation. Those members who do are branded as traitors. Look at the internecine backlash the 13 Republican house members faced for voting in favor of the recent physical infrastructure bill. If we can’t find common ground for investing in the building and repair of roads and bridges in our country, then what is left for Washington politicians to agree on?

Dole might not have liked all the details of the legislation, but probably would have worked with Democrats to address his concerns and try to move the bill forward. Why? Because regardless of who proposed the legislation, it was in the best interest of our country. Today’s Republican Party needs more politicians like Bob Dole. Instead, we get Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Ron Johnson.

Samuel Rosenthal

Portland

