On Dec. 7, I spent 5 ½ hours at the Maine Medical Emergency Department. During that time Emergency Department staff treated approximately 100 patients, several of them delivered by ambulance, needing extensive care.

Long ago, I spent 19 months in often heavy combat with a Marine field artillery unit, and by the end of my time at Maine Medical, I could feel and see that the staff was essentially in a combat zone, treating people who didn’t want to be there, people filled with fear, pain, and some with anger.

Under this relentless pressure every staff member worked with pride, skill, and caring.

I am so proud and grateful for the quality of care I received and would like to thank everyone at the Maine Medical Emergency Department for the amazing service they provide.

Peter Ryner

Windham

