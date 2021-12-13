I happily voted for Cynthia Dill when she represented my Maine Senate District 29, which covers Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and part of Scarborough. I also voted for her when she ran for the US Senate. In her public life as an elected representative and as a thoughtful political commentator on the radio with MPBN and in print with the Portland Newspapers, her progressive values lined up well with my own. She stood for the environment, equality, and many of the issues that are important to working families – one of which was affordable housing.
So, it was surprising to see that she led the efforts to kill the affordable housing plan for the Cape Elizabeth town center — that would have been the first such development in 50 years. It seems that her backyard values conflict with her public persona.
Congratulations to Ms. Dill on defeating the affordable housing measure. And, congratulations for giving our critics on the right a good example of liberal hypocrisy.
Lastly, I encourage the Portland Press Herald to publish the names of some of the other petition signers.
Paul Bartlett
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
South Portland Sentry
From Augusta – Now is the time to get affordable health care coverage
-
Editorials
Our View: Americans who refuse to vaccinate, wear masks could learn from ‘Code Girls’
-
Do This
Light up your life with these holiday displays around Maine
-
Do This
Things to Do: Sweet treats, a one-woman holiday show and a world-famous juggler
-
Business
Maine employers reopen offices, but keep remote work option
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.