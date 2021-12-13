ALFRED – There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at York County Jail, according to York County Sheriff William L. King.

“We have been doing very well at the jail, avoiding another outbreak,” said King in a memo to staff on Monday, Dec. 13. “However, last week, our “luck” ended. We had a staff member test positive with the PCR test. We tested his unit and found five residents positive. Consequently, we moved the positive residents into the medical unit. ”

King did not specify what day the staff member and five residents tested positive. The sheriff went on to say that on Dec. 13, two other staff members tested positive with a rapid test. They were to be given a PCR test within a day or two, said King.

He said on Tuesday, Dec. 14, a second round of testing in the original unit where the five residents had tested positive was to be conducted, along with testing of additional staff members

“We are trying to remain as operationally normal as possible,” said King.

The first and thought to be the only other COVID-19 outbreak at York County Jail happened in August 2020, when a corrections officer tested positive after attending a wedding in Millinocket. Before it wound down, the 2020 outbreak affected 48 inmates, 48 staff members and 16 staff household contacts, according to a third-party investigation commissioned by the York County government and conducted by attorney Leah Rachin. Former jail administrator Michael Vitiello was terminated in June over his handling of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Nathan Thayer was named interim administrator and was hired as administrator in September.

Further information on the outbreak was not immediately available.

