The city of Portland starting Jan. 1 will require children ages five to 11 to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at public events at city facilities.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is already required for those ages 12 and up at facilities including Merrill Auditorium, the James A. Banks Sr. Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway. The safety protocols continue to be reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes an original vaccination card, a printed copy of a vaccination card or a digital photograph of a vaccination card. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered more than 14 days prior to the event start time.

Accepted proof of a negative COVID-19 test includes a printed or digital copy of a negative PCR test from an authorized provider within 72 hours prior to the event start time, or a printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken within 12 hours prior to the event start time. At-home test results will not be accepted. The city is not currently accepting proof of vaccination through mobile or third-party apps.

Photo ID is also required and must be a physical card and not a photocopy. State, government or school-issued ID cards will be accepted. Children under 12 are exempt from showing a photo ID, but must have a parent or guardian present to vouch for them.

Children under five do not have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test but are required to wear a face mask. Masks are also required for all attendees over two years of age and are to be worn at all times while in the facilities, unless actively eating or drinking.

Some events may require additional health and safety protocols, depending on requests from artists, event organizers, promoters or leagues. Attendees should remember to inquire about any additional requirements before coming to an event.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: