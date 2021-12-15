Gov. Janet Mills is appointing William Harwood, an attorney with broad experience working on utility issues, as the state’s next public advocate, the governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
If confirmed, Harwood, who currently serves as the senior adviser for regulatory affairs in the governor’s energy office, would assume the responsibility of representing Maine utility consumers in matters pending before the Public Utilities Committee, Federal Energy Regulatory Committee and the Federal Communications Commission.
As former senior counsel at the Portland-based law firm Verrill Dana, Harwood represented a wide range of interests over his 40-year career, including consumers, public utilities, renewable energy companies, technology companies, paper mills, and colleges and universities. He has also helped landowners, from blueberry growers to nursing homes, in their negotiations with renewable energy developers regarding the siting and benefits of new solar projects.
Harwood, who served as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, also has experience with water utilities, representing consumers in disputes involving charges, supplies and access.
Harwood’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, as well as the state Senate. It’s unclear when those proceedings would take place, although a confirmation hearing is expected before Jan. 15.
If confirmed, Harwood would replace former Public Advocate Barry Hobbins, who retired from the position in June 2021. Andrew Landry, deputy public advocate, has served as acting public advocate in the interim.
Harwood, a graduate of Harvard University and Fordham University, lives in Yarmouth with his wife, Ellen, and has five grown children.
