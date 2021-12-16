The Bath school community is mourning the loss of beloved and longtime music teacher Anthony Marro, who died Wednesday afternoon surrounded by family, after battling a heart condition.

Marro, 44, had taught at the high school for 20 years. He also taught at the Fisher Mitchell elementary school and at Bath Middle School.

Marro started the Advance Placement music theory class at Morse High School so students could choose to get college credit for that class.

“He was hired right out of the college to come to teach music at the high school in 2001,” said Morse High School Principal Eric Varney. “He is quite innovative in that he formed a rock ensemble at Morse. The students were not just involved in some symphonic band, but they are a rock band by all intents and purposes.”

Varney added that Marro’s death is a large loss to the school community.

“We have had students through the years who chose to move on and make music as a big part of their life, even their career,” added Varney. “That is the credit to Marro and what he has done with the students.”

Varney added that Marro was a quiet leader and never wanted a spotlight on him.

“He was a capable musician,” Varney said. “Often, other music teachers would go to him if they had a question about a music piece. He was never a loud man and was kind, who students respected just because he respected them.”

In messages to students’ families, Fisher Mitchell Principal Ross Berkowitz described Marro as a “beloved music and band instructor” and “a talented musician, caring teacher, and kind person who loved exposing students to music.”

Marro’s cousin Patricia M. Jones said Marro underwent a heart bypass surgery a year and a half ago, but his health deteriorated after that. He was with his family at the time of his death.

Jones said Marro was one of the funniest and most talented people she knew.

“His heart was bigger than he was,” Jones said. “He was a fierce family man who adorned his kid. Last year, when his mother was hospitalized, he made sure he ran all the errands for her and took care of her every day.”

Born into a family of musicians, Marro was interested in music from a very young age. He learned to play drums from his grandfather Mal Lary, a highly respected musician in Maine. He mastered a variety of instruments including saxophone, piano and clarinet.

“My father used to play at the Portlander years ago,” said Marro’s mother Cindy Marro. “He later formed a trio group, where my father played clarinet and saxophone … and my younger son Chris Marro played drums.”

Before starting his career at Morse, Marro assisted band directors at various schools.

“I used to attend all his concerts when he was a student and also after he became a teacher,” said Cindy Marro. “He played concert bands and jazz bands all through his middle school and high school, and I enjoyed every bit of it.”

A humble but dynamic man, Marro had once played in the backup band for crooner Barry Manilow.

Marro’s wife, Jen Marro, posted his picture on her Facebook page after he entered hospice care on Dec 14. Hundreds of messages from his friends and former students flooded the post.

Sonya Malcolm, Marro’s student and alumnus of the Morse High School, remembers him as a phenomenal teacher who always pushes students to do their best.

“I met him when I was nine years old and was his student until I graduated in 2009,” said Malcolm. “He was an incredible person. I was successful during my trumpet playing days because Mr. Marro truly cared about the potential he saw in me, even when I doubted myself.”

Varney said some students are deeply affected by his loss.

“It hits different people in different ways,” said Varney. “Some students did not take Mr. Marro’s classes, while other students who are particularly musically inclined enjoyed taking his electives. Many students have fond memories of what he meant to them in formative years of their life”

In an email addressed to Fisher Mitchell Elementary School families, Ross Berkowitz, principal of Fisher Mitchell Elementary School, wrote, “Mr. Marro was a talented musician, caring teacher, and kind person who loved exposing students to music.”

Marro is survived by his mother, younger brother, wife, and a 10-year-old son.

