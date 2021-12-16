U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that 32 airports across Maine will receive $14.7 million for infrastructure improvements. Brunswick Executive Airport, part of the redeveloped former Brunswick Naval Air Station, will receive $159,000, as will Wiscasset Airport.

Funding was authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Infrastructure Grants Program. Collins was one of 10 senators who negotiated the text of the bipartisan infrastructure law. The Maine airports will receive $73.7 million under the new law over the next five years.

Collins was one of 19 Republican senators who voted in favor of the $1 trillion spending package.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development,” said Collins. “As a co-author of this bipartisan infrastructure law, I worked to ensure that it would address Maine’s needs. This historic investment will allow airports across our state to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure, enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations.”

Portland International Jetport will receive $4.8 million, the highest allotment, followed by Bangor International Airport at $2.7 million.

