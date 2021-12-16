Bar Mills church hosts tree festival, holiday service

Over a dozen decorated trees are on display at the annual Christmas Tree Festival at Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive. The trees can be viewed during services on Sundays Dec. 19 and 26 from 10-11 a.m.

The church also will hold services beginning at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

For more information or an appointment for groups to view the trees, call Mimi at 929-4445.

Dog licenses due

State law requires that all dogs 6 months and older be licensed by Jan. 31 of each calendar year. A valid Maine rabies certificate and an altering certificate, if appropriate, will be required.

Get a license in person at Buxton Town Hall, by mail to the town hall, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093, or online at doglicensing.com. If completed online, an additional $1 fee will be assessed per license.

Online licensing is available until midnight Jan. 31. Altered dog licenses are $6 and non-altered dog licenses are $11 each at the town hall until Feb. 1.

Any dog licensed after Jan. 31 will be assessed an additional $25 late fee per dog in accordance with state law. Residents that receive a notice from the Buxton animal control officer for an unlicensed dog must pay an additional $25 fee for the first violation, $50 for the second and $100 for the third violation within three years.

If summonsed to court for an unlicensed dog, the fees will increase again, exceeding $100 per dog.

For more information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 929-6171 or email [email protected]

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Dec. 20, 1961, that Guy Plummer Sr. of West Buxton was a patient at the Buxton-Hollis Community Hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: