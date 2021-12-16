Historical society book, calendar available

The Westbrook Historical Society has some nice stocking stuffers available for shoppers.

The organization is selling a book produced by President Mike Sanphy, “Westbrook Remembered,” a collection of city photographs from times past. Fifty copies sold out during an open house Dec. 11, but Sanphy said Monday that 15o more have been ordered. The cost is $24.99

The 2022 historical calendar, produced by Diane Dyer, is available for $10. The calendar depicts items displayed in the historical society’s museum.

Located at the Westbrook Community Center on Bridge Street, the historical society is open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays and can be reached by calling 854-5588.

COVID wipes out Christmas meal

The pandemic, filling the role of the Grinch this year, has caused the cancellation of the free, annual Christmas dinner at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church.

“In the interest of maintaining the health and safety of all involved and in light of the COVID variants that are running rampant, we will not be having a Christmas dinner this year,” Julie Libby, church office administrator, said in an email.

Brooks on duty

The Westbrook Police Department recently welcomed Michael Brooks to the force.

Brooks was born and raised in Cape Elizabeth. He studied at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland and this week earns an associate degree in criminal justice.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 20, 1961, that Susan Knight and Judy Swan were contestants in the Miss Westbrook Contest.

Knight was a student at Northeastern Business College in Portland and Swan had landed a job at the Catherine Morrill Day Nursery in Portland.

The competition was to be held in February 1962 in the high school auditorium.

