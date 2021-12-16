Cub Scouts present American flag ceremony
Webelos 2 Den in Cub Scout Pack 85 presented a special ceremony about the American flag, posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Dec. 7 Town Council meeting.
The fifth-grade group sponsored by Cressey Road United Methodist Church presented a reading of “Ragged Old Flag” by the late country music singer Johnny Cash, which drew applause from the audience.
Cub Scout Carter Sprague led the ceremony, with Cole Stinson bearing the American flag and Lukas Romano, who presented the Maine flag.
Those who read parts were Jacob Palmer, Zeke Provencal, Jake Young, Daniel Deprez, Joshua Allison and Harper Winkley in addition to Stinson and Romano.
The Webelos were directed by Den Leader Nick Stinson and Cubmaster Kelly Deprez.
Winter sand available
Sand mixed with road salt is available at the Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, for Gorham residents throughout the winter months.
The winter sand area is located beside the silver bullets on the left.
Each resident is allowed two, 5-gallon buckets per storm. Residents must provide their own buckets and shovel.
60 years ago
The Westbrook American reported Dec. 20, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Charles McCauley, members of White Rock Community Club, were honored with a dinner and party for their 45th wedding anniversary.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Dec. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $ 28,908,056,570,613.87.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Dec. 16
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Lyman man seeks GOP nomination for Senate 32 seat
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Dec. 16
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Got coats? Biddeford Police, United Way team up to help keep residents warm
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Dec. 16