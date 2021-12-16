Cub Scouts present American flag ceremony

Webelos 2 Den in Cub Scout Pack 85 presented a special ceremony about the American flag, posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Dec. 7 Town Council meeting.

The fifth-grade group sponsored by Cressey Road United Methodist Church presented a reading of “Ragged Old Flag” by the late country music singer Johnny Cash, which drew applause from the audience.

Cub Scout Carter Sprague led the ceremony, with Cole Stinson bearing the American flag and Lukas Romano, who presented the Maine flag.

Those who read parts were Jacob Palmer, Zeke Provencal, Jake Young, Daniel Deprez, Joshua Allison and Harper Winkley in addition to Stinson and Romano.

The Webelos were directed by Den Leader Nick Stinson and Cubmaster Kelly Deprez.

Winter sand available

Sand mixed with road salt is available at the Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, for Gorham residents throughout the winter months.

The winter sand area is located beside the silver bullets on the left.

Each resident is allowed two, 5-gallon buckets per storm. Residents must provide their own buckets and shovel.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Dec. 20, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Charles McCauley, members of White Rock Community Club, were honored with a dinner and party for their 45th wedding anniversary.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Dec. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $ 28,908,056,570,613.87.

