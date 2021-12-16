Edgecomb Community Church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. During this service, the Christmas story is told. All are welcome to join us on this holiest of nights.

To help keep everyone safe, masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Edgecomb Community Church, UCC, is located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb at the intersection of Cross Point and Eddy Road. For further information, call the church at (207) 882-4060.