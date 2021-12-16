A law passed by voters in November banning a controversial power transmission line through western Maine will take effect this weekend after a Maine judge ruled against a last-minute injunction Thursday.
Avangrid, which owns Central Maine Power, argued that the law violated the vested rights it had to complete the project because it had valid permits to begin construction before voters approved the new law in November referendum.
But Judge Michael Duddy, in the Business and Consumer Court, ruled that Avangrid, through its affiliate NECEC Transmission LLC, did not satisfy all the criteria to issue an injunction on the new law.
The new law bans the construction of high-voltage transmission lines such as New England Energy Connect, a 150-mile corridor that would have delivered power generated by Hydro Quebec in Canada to the regional grid.
Allowing the citizen’s initiative to become law will not violate the company’s constitutional rights or principles, Duddy said in his ruling.
“The vested rights doctrine does not apply, and to the extent it does, Plaintiff’s rights to continue building the corridor do not vest,” Duddy said.
The law takes effect Sunday, although the legal battle over the future of the powerline will continue.
This story will be updated.
