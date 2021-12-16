SOUTH PORTLAND – Catherine Ann Jones, 63, of South Portland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at home with her family.

Catherine was born in Portland on May 22, 1958, the daughter of William and Josephine (Degifico) Murphy. She grew up in South Portland and was a graduate of South Portland High School. She married William Jones, Jr. in 1978 and worked for several years in banking before leaving to start her family. Later in life, she worked at the Animal Hospital of South Gorham, where she made many friends, both co-workers and customers.

Catherine loved working in her gardens and was always baking something for her family—oftentimes special treats for her two grandchildren. She was an animal lover and was especially fond of her yellow lab and two grand-dogs, and enjoyed watching the birds and chipmunks in her yard.

Catherine was a loving and thoughtful mother, wife, and Mimi, and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of family. She always made sure that the holidays were special and loved creating an ambiance—filling the house with beautiful decorations, joyful music, and delicious homemade food. She was a passionate volunteer throughout the school system as her children grew up, coordinating reading events, working in the office, and chaperoning field trips.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents; and her twin sister, Mary DePaolo.

She is survived by her husband, William H. Jones, Jr.; her children Dana Bettez and her husband Benjamin of South Portland, and Joseph Jones of South Portland; her brother-in-law, Randy DePaolo, her brother, Richard Murphy and his wife Melissa of Scarborough, her sister, Elizabeth Salamone and her husband Christopher, her sister-in-law, Pamela Stuart and her husband Ralph; her grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank MaineHealth Cancer Care, the staff at MaineHealth IV therapy, and the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for their care throughout her illness.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday Dec. 20 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a memorial service at 5 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

To view Catherine’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (www.cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate)

or the Pancreatic Cancer

Action Network

(www.pancan.org/donate).

