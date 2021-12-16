SACO – Matthew John Leach, 31, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, while on a business trip to southern California. Matthew (Matt) was born March 8, 1990, in Waltham, Massachusetts, to Catherine Hogan and John Daniel Leach. A 2008 graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine, Matthew then received his B.A. in 2013 from the University of Southern Maine, where he played baseball. He later earned his Master’s of Science in Regulatory Affairs for Drugs, Biologics and Medical Devices from Northeastern University. His expertise and training in the pharmaceutical industry, along with his drive and strong work ethic, led to his growing career and most recent position at Glaukos.Matt was living in Saco at the time of his death and surrounded by the family and friends who shaped his young life. His commitment and love for those closest to him was unparalleled, steadfast, and enduring. He cherished his relationships with his family and ensured that his loved ones felt and deeply understood how much they meant to him. Matt was always the first to step up and offer his support through the big and small moments.His life was a combination of working toward the future and ensuring that the lessons and experiences he had with his family were passed on to those dearest to him. Often, those experiences included fishing trips with his grandfather, Frank, as they traveled to the lakes and ponds in southern Maine or time spent with his young nephew, Miles, who so lovingly adored his uncle. Matthew was predeceased by two guiding lights in his life, his Grandma Jean (Jean Roberts Leach) and his Nana (Theresa Hogan).He is survived by his mother Cathy Hogan, his father John Daniel Leach, his siblings Rebecca Dempsey (Patrick Dempsey) and Ryan Leach, and his nephew Miles Dempsey.His immediate family includes his two grandfathers, Frank Hogan and Brad Leach; his aunts and uncles; and the numerous cousins who, like his siblings, were often a part of the adventures that filled his childhood.Visiting hours will be held at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home at 365 Main Street, Saco, Maine, on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2-4 p.m.The funeral service will be held at First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach Street, Saco, Maine, on Monday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate .Private family committal will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on a later date.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made toSaco Food Pantry,PO Box 246,Saco, ME 04072. ﻿﻿

