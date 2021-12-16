There must have been much celebrating at the annual holiday party for the Women’s Riverside Golf Association.
Members of the weekly women’s league at Portland’s municipal golf course have become a tightknit group of friends who meet up year-round, including each winter at an annual Christmas party. And the club has become a faithful supporter of the toy fund ever since its members decided years ago to stop swapping gifts at the annual party and instead send checks to the toy fund to brighten the holidays for Maine children.
It’s always nice to hear from the women and to know they are still playing golf and having fun together. Judging from the size of the donation that recently arrived at the fund – a whopping $1,045 – we’re guessing it was quite a party this year.
And we know that gift will bring joy to many children who might otherwise have missed out.
Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous $100
In memory of Woody Bigelow and Sean Casey, from the Caseys $200
Kara & Jeremy Law and family $100
Happy holidays! Marybeth and John Richardson $100
Anonymous $150
Mary Chris Semrow $300
Proprietors of Union Wharf $350
In memory of Guy Morrissette $100
In memory of Ron, Maurice & Vera, from Bo & Tina $100
Merry Christmas, Micki & Bob Parechanian $50
In loving memory of Catherine Chase and Debra & Richard O’Brion $400
The 3 R’s $100
The Sears Family $100
Merry Christmas to all! Maine Podiatric Medical Association $100
Anonymous $250
In honor of Craig & Amy MacLean $200
Secret Santa $100
Merry Christmas! Abigail and Adeline McCrillis $100
In loving memory of Paul McGrath, from Ellen $50
Anonymous $20
Wishing the Joy of the season to all! The Super Girls, Addie, Georgia, Sophie & Stella $200
To remember there is still hope, joy and love $200
For the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund, Merry Christmas! From Cindy Powell – Tim Dunham Realty $50
From F/V Miss Amelia & F/V Maria and Dorothy $250
In memory of Judy B. $100
In memory of our sister, Elizabeth McGeehan Smith, the McGeehan Smith family $50
In loving memory of Carolyn Preble, Deb and Don Drew $100
In memory of my mom, L & K $200
In memory of HK and STB $100
In loving memory of John, Alice and Helen Flaherty, from Alicia $75
Ho Ho Ho, from Wrigley $200
On behalf of Alan Lindy, ADT and CAT $100
In loving memory of our son, Jonathan Michael Sawyer, from Peter & Joy $250
The Knouse Family $20
In loving memory of Eileen Ward (Mamoe) from her 8 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren, Baker/Ward $75
Anonymous $30
TOTAL TO DATE: $138,306
