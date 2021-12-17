To vote in this poll, choose one of the three responses below.
Do you think the Brunswick High School varsity football team should be allowed to play next season?
After its 2021 season was canceled midseason amid a hazing investigation, Brunswick’s varsity football program faces a two-year ban from competition, according to Maine Principal’s Association rules. The school’s athletic department has since filed an appeal to have the ban waived. The MPA will hear the appeal when the Interscholastic Management Committee meets in January. What do you think? Let us know below.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
