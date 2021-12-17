A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday morning after a vehicle she was driving went off the road and crashed into the woods in Durham.

According to Durham Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Tripp, the driver was traveling southbound on Royalsborough Road when her car went off the road to the right side, struck two trees and landed in the woods.

Durham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 5:40 a.m. and used the Jaws of Life and chainsaws to free the woman from the vehicle. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Tripp said the woman was conscious and alert the entire time and described her condition as non-life threatening with lower extremity injuries. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions Friday morning. No charges were filed as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s identity, citing pending approval of a report.

