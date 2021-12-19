FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
3. “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
4. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” by Diane Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)
5. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
6. “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Heller Cowley (Riverhead Books)
8. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
9. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)
10. “Never,” by Ken Follett (Viking)
Paperback
1. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
2. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
3. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
5. “The Anomaly,” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)
6. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)
7. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)
8. “The Guest List,” by Lisa Foley (William Morrow Books)
9. “The Overstory,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Company)
10. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Got Warrants,” by Timothy A. Cotton (Downeast Books)
2. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
5. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)
6. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
7. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)
8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
9. “Gastro Obscura,” by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras (Workman)
10. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)
Paperback
1. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)
2. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)
3. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen,” by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
5. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)
6. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)
7. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)
8. “First Principles,” by Thomas E. Ricks (Harper Perennial)
9. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)
10. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
-
