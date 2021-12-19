Bath Industrial Sales, a longtime tools and equipment store located in West Bath, celebrated its 50th year in business to the day on Friday.
The store first opened on Dec. 17, 1971 on Washington Street in Bath. On that day, opening sales totaled $38. In 1976, Bath Industrial Sales moved to its current New Meadows Road location.
Bath Industrial Sales was founded by Steve and Anne Hammond and John and Sandra Grill. Today, it continues to be run by Steve Hammond as well as his son and daughter, Hal Hammond and Tina Goodman.
