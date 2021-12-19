There was extra security at the Philip W. Sugg Middle School in Lisbon Falls late Friday afternoon after administrators were made aware of a vague threat against the school.

The Philip W. Sugg Middle School Principal Ryan McKenney, in a letter addressed to parents and students on Friday, said that the school discovered the threat on Friday afternoon and alerted police.

Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said the school found a vague threat written on a small piece of paper. Police determined it to be unsubstantiated and non-credible.

“There is no risk to the community,” McGee said.

This note was discovered after a nationwide Tik Tok trend threatening US school safety went viral last week, claiming multiple school shootings would take place Dec.17. Tik Tok is a social media application that allows users to create and share short videos. Schools across the country either closed their doors or increased security in response.

McGee said police would have an increased presence at the school this week as a safety measure.

“I want to assure you that student and staff safety is our top priority, and all decisions were thoughtfully viewed through that lens,” McKenney wrote in the letter.

He requested parents to monitor their children’s social media use closely and asked them to engage in conversations about the importance of responsible citizens inside and outside of school.

Brunswick schools also saw a precautionary increased police presence on Friday.

