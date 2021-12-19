The map below illustrates reported snowfall accumulations from National Weather Service observers as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
INTERACTIVE: Press Herald | @pressherald
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
New England Patriots
Uncharacteristic miscues cost Patriots in loss to Colts
-
Sports
NBA postpones five more games
-
Local & State
SnowTrac: Snow totals for Dec. 19 storm
-
Nation & World
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
-
Local & State
Number of Mainers in critical care with COVID-19 reaches all-time high