My name is Rowan, and I attend King Middle School in Portland. We have been researching climate change and energy sources for the past month. After doing this research on climate change, I have come to believe that the choices of individuals and governments have an impact on our climate now and our climate in the future.



There are three important things that governments and individuals need to do. First, they need to protect and plant more ecosystems like mangroves. If people are able to protect these ecosystems and plant more mangroves and forests, then they will have a large impact against climate change. Second, they need to cut coal, petroleum and natural gas emissions. This will drastically slow down climate change. Third, they need to reduce short-lived climate pollutants such as the greenhouse gases methane and hydrofluorocarbons. Effective control of short-lived climate pollutants is essential. It will accelerate the fight against climate change and it would mitigate serious air pollutants. It would benefit both human and animal health greatly.



Thus, I have concluded that the choices of individuals and governments have an effect on our climate now and in the future. You have a choice. The question is whether you are willing to change your day-to-day life to protect our livelihoods. The effects of climate change have already affected millions, and it is only going to get worse.

Sincerely,

Rowan McAuliffe

Portland

