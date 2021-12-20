This time of year, many people are gathering with loved ones – in some instances, for the first time in a long while. As is the case after any prolonged absence, it’s not uncommon for changes in our loved ones to become evident when we are all together again.

One of your readers recently shared the story of her many “new experiences” after being fit for hearing aids, and as an audiologist at Northeast Hearing & Speech her story aligned with so many that I hear on a regular basis. Her musings serve as a cheeky reminder that some of us might need a little encouragement when it comes to getting our hearing checked – and that the resulting adjustments can be altogether life changing.

As you reconnect with your loved ones this holiday season, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association has several recommendations to help family members who are experiencing hearing difficulties. These include reducing background noise, taking turns while talking, speaking clearly and facing the person you’re speaking to, and being patient if it takes a little longer than usual to engage in conversation.

Perhaps most importantly, consider taking some time to learn the signs of hearing loss so that you can identify it in family members early on. These might include requests for other members of the family to repeat themselves, increasing the volume on TV or radio to a point that is excessive for others in the group, or seeming withdrawn in the midst of gatherings.

For some, as evidenced by your previous author, the extent to which they’ve been missing out on day-to-day sounds can come as a shock, or they may be in denial. Keeping this in mind, address any concerns about hearing loss with sensitivity, but recognize that you may need to be persistent in your encouragement to have them get their hearing tested.

Studies have shown that wearing hearing aids can help delay cognitive decline in people experiencing hearing loss. This holiday season, pay attention to any changes in your loved ones, and encourage them to have their hearing tested so that you can all make the most of the holidays to come.

Dr. Tarja Oliver

Northeast Hearing and Speech

Portland

