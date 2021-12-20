Re: “Maine Voices: Learning the right lessons from CMP’s corridor debacle” (Dec. 9):

I’m not sure why the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s Pete Didisheim reached out to Joel Clement of Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs for collaboration on this op-ed, but we don’t need a Harvard expert to tell us that we should learn the right lessons from the corridor debacle.

Probably we should never have sold Central Maine Power to a foreign company. It seems to me that generating electricity is a long-term issue and sending our payments to Iberdrola each month is hard to see as a good idea for Maine ratepayers. Once CMP was sold, however, it shouldn’t be a surprise that its new owner would choose a route for the corridor that would maximize their profits.

Actually, West Forks, Maine, is one of my favorite places in the whole world, and although I would rather generate my grandchildren’s electricity with nuclear fusion, it doesn’t look like even Harvard is going to make that happen. What they could make happen is generate our electricity using the wind just off shore. We’ve known, since the Baldacci administration, that more than enough wind is blowing both offshore and near shore to generate all the electricity that Mainers could ever use, probably enough to meet the needs of folks in Massachusetts as well.

I only have 250 words to compete with Didisheim and Clement, so I’ll have to stop here, but I urge Didisheim to continue to advocate for the natural resources of Maine.

James Tierney

Brownfield

