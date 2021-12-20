Compliments to King Middle Schooler Evie Jones for her clear-eyed letter (Time to switch to renewable energy is now). If only we older folks had the gumption and insight to implement her sensible plea without a push. But real world sticks and carrots are needed to help our country follow her advice.

The sticks should go to the fossil fuel industry and the carrots to American households. By taxing the companies mining carbon, we can get at the root of our climate problem quickly. And by turning over the collected funds to American households, we can help them transition to clean energy sources when fossil fuels rise in cost.

Senator King, please do all you can to see that a tax on carbon is incorporated into the reconciliation bill. Then make sure Americans get the help they need to follow through on Elvie’s wisdom.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: