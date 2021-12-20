Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  12/23  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Mon.  12/27  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  12/29  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  12/23  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/27  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/23  9 a.m.  School Committee Special Meeting

Tues.  12/28  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles