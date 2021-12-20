Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 12/23 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Mon. 12/27 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 12/29 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 12/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/27 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/23 9 a.m. School Committee Special Meeting
Tues. 12/28 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
