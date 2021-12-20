Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 12/23 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Mon. 12/27 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 12/29 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 12/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/27 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/23 9 a.m. School Committee Special Meeting

Tues. 12/28 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

