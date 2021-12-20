Upon picking up The Forecaster, we find ourselves turning directly to the Opinion page to see if there is another contribution by Abdi Nor Iftin. He is a top-notch addition to your paper. His messages are always profoundly important and often enlightening.
We recommend his book, “Call Me American,” to your readers. His story of how he managed to get to the U.S. is moving and inspiring. It’s a story of determination and hope.
Barbara and Victor KahwatyPhippsburg
Letter: Abdi Nor Iftin’s column is a Forecaster must-read