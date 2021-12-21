Hospitalizations reached another pandemic high mark Tuesday as President Biden announced his administration is sending more resources to Maine to help the state respond to the continuing COVID-19 surge.

“(The Federal Emergency Management Agency) will deploy hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews so that if one hospital fills up we can transport patients to beds elsewhere,” Biden said during a national address Tuesday afternoon. “This week we will send dozens of ambulances to New York and Maine, because COVID is spreading very rapidly, to help transport patients.”

Gov. Janet Mills followed up with a news release saying her administration requested the support on behalf of eight Maine hospitals.

“The Federal teams will assist Maine emergency medical services (EMS) crews with non-emergency transportation of patients among facilities to match patients with open beds and ensure they are treated in the facility that best meets their health care needs,” the release said.

The announcement about ambulance crews came during an address in which the president also pledged to provide more access to tests nationwide and to help U.S. hospitals with staff support, additional beds and satellite facilities for overflow patients, if needed.

Maine reported 1,558 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in the first update in three days. State officials also reported 22 additional deaths that occurred in previous weeks but were not included in the state’s data until being revealed during a review of death records.

Meanwhile, the highly-transmissible omicron variant is circulating in Maine and is quickly becoming the dominant cause of new infections in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that omicron now represents 73 percent of all new cases of COVID-19 nationwide. There are some indications that omicron could cause less severe disease – resulting in less hospitalizations and deaths – but it’s uncertain and the science is still emerging on the new variant.

In New England, delta is still the most prevalent variant, with omicron now responsible for 37.7 percent of cases, according to federal data. In Maine, five cases were detected in a report on Dec. 17, which the state has not yet been updated. Maine’s health officials expect omicron cases will grow in the coming days and weeks.

The 1,558 new infections represented the first update in three days because the Maine CDC does not report case counts over the weekend. It includes some cases dating back to earlier this month because a flood of positive tests has made it impossible for state officials to process reports in a single day. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 940 on Tuesday, compared to 1,039 a week ago and 670 a month ago.

Maine has the 8th highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past seven days, Maine has reported an average of 68 cases per day for every 100,000 residents. The national daily infection rate for last seven days is 40 cases per 100,000 people.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 137,959 cases of COVID-19, and 1,463 deaths. Of Tuesday’s 22 deaths, 15 were from a review of recent death certificates. The 15 deaths include deaths that occurred between Nov. 9 and Dec. 1.

In one positive sign amidst a grim fall surge extending into winter, Maine’s positive test rate has dropped to 9.6 percent on Tuesday, down from 11 percent of all tests conducted two weeks ago, representing one incubation period. The positivity rate peaked at 11.74 percent on Dec. 3.

Fewer tests coming back positive could be a sign Maine’s case counts will come down and hospitalization numbers will stabilize. That gives strategies such as isolating and quarantining a better chance to curb spread. However, with the more transmissible omicron variant on the horizon, the positivity rate and cases could very quickly climb back up again.

Hospitalizations increased from 380 on Monday to 387 on Tuesday, a record high. There were 125 in critical care on Tuesday, and 62 on a ventilator. The hospitalization spike in recent weeks has been fueled by unvaccinated people contracting COVID-19.

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said the state’s hospitals and the Mills administration are doing everything they can to preserve hospital capacity.

“We know we’re in this for another four to six weeks, so it’s all hands on deck right now,” Michaud said.

Michaud said the association is keeping close tabs on the omicron variant to see how it is affecting hospitalizations in other countries and nationally, such as in New York City, where omicron is already rampant.

But the omicron wave is already causing cancellation and postponement of events, such as Radio City Hall performances in New York City and National Football League games, and some universities are returning to remote learning.

While Maine officials have not called for new restrictions, some states and cities are reimposing precautions such as mask mandates in indoor public spaces. Boston requires vaccinations in indoor settings such as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms. Washington, D.C., enacted an indoor mask mandate.

In the Canadian province of Quebec, sweeping lockdown measures were imposed Monday, including shutting down schools, bars and gyms and enacting a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants.

On the vaccination front, in Maine 424,379 people have gotten their booster shot, slightly more than one-third of the state’s 1.3 million population. A booster offers the best protection against omicron, public health officials have said. About 950,000 people are considered fully vaccinated, representing 71 percent of the state’s population.

