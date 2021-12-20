The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals declined slightly Monday, although pressure on the state’s health care system remains at near record levels heading into the holidays.

On Monday, 380 people were hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19, including 130 in critical care. That’s down from 384 people hospitalized on Sunday, with 133 in critical care. The number of people on ventilators ticked up on Monday, from and 63 on Sunday to 64 on Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update case counts on Tuesday, as the agency does not release case counts on the weekend.

The numbers of patients continues to strain Maine hospitals. Most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and nearly all of those in intensive care have not been fully vaccinated, according to the hospitals and state health officials. The surge continues to be driven by the delta variant of the disease, which arrived in Maine in the summer and swept through parts of the state with lower vaccination rates.

Maine reported its first cases of the more transmissible omicron variant on Friday, with five in Penobscot County. With cases of the variant expected to increase, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and doctors have renewed calls for people to protect themselves by wearing masks in indoor public places and getting vaccinations and boosters.

There is some encouraging news that the omicron variant may be less severe than delta and other variants, which means cases could rise, but hospitalizations may not. As more data comes in from countries affected earlier by omicron, such as South Africa, Denmark and Norway, that will give scientists more opportunities to evaluate what omicron will mean to the United States and Maine in the coming weeks and months.

“In South Africa, we’re thankfully seeing a striking decoupling between new COVID cases and ICU admissions and deaths,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, in a tweet on Sunday. “Whether omicron is inherently less virulent, whether this hopeful finding is result of baseline immunity in infected, or a combination of both, is still unclear.”

But the omicron wave is already causing cancellations, such as Radio City Hall performances in New York City, postponing National Football League games, and causing some universities to return to remote learning. Some states and cities also are reimposing precautions such as requiring masks be warn in indoor public spaces.

