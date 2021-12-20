Definitive Brewing Co. plans to open its third location, a tasting room and restaurant at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, the day after Christmas.

The brewery, which opened on Portland’s Industrial Way in 2018, also has a tasting room in Kittery that opened last year.

The Sunday River location, at 8 Timberline Drive near the resort’s base lodge, includes a traditional tasting room downstairs with counter service, a limited food menu, live music and an arcade, said founder and chief executive officer Michael Rankin. Upstairs, the Phoenix Kitchen will serve a menu of salads, burgers and flatbreads, many with a Southwestern twist.

In addition to 30 draft lines on both floors, there will be wine, cider and a full bar.

The tasting room and restaurant are scheduled to open at noon on Sunday.

